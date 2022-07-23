Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the Host
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 17 - Adaptive Immunity: Specific Defenses of the HostProblem 10
Chapter 17, Problem 10

Patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome suffer from various types of cancer. These patients are most likely lacking which of the following?
a. Treg cells
b. TH1 cells
c. B cells
d. NK cells
e. TH2 cells

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Chédiak-Higashi syndrome. It is a rare genetic disorder characterized by defects in lysosomal trafficking, which affects the function of certain immune cells, particularly those involved in killing infected or abnormal cells.
Step 2: Recall that patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome have impaired function of natural killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic T lymphocytes due to defective lysosomal granule formation, which is crucial for their ability to kill target cells.
Step 3: Recognize that the deficiency or dysfunction of NK cells leads to increased susceptibility to infections and cancers, as NK cells play a key role in immune surveillance against tumor cells.
Step 4: Review the options given: Treg cells, TH1 cells, B cells, NK cells, and TH2 cells. Among these, NK cells are the immune cells primarily affected in Chédiak-Higashi syndrome.
Step 5: Conclude that the patients with Chédiak-Higashi syndrome are most likely lacking functional NK cells, which explains their increased risk of cancers.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chédiak-Higashi Syndrome and Immune Dysfunction

Chédiak-Higashi syndrome is a rare genetic disorder characterized by defects in lysosomal trafficking, leading to impaired function of immune cells such as neutrophils and natural killer (NK) cells. This defect results in increased susceptibility to infections and certain cancers due to compromised immune surveillance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:52
Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity

Role of Natural Killer (NK) Cells in Cancer Surveillance

NK cells are critical components of the innate immune system that identify and destroy tumor cells and virus-infected cells without prior sensitization. Their cytotoxic activity helps prevent cancer development by eliminating abnormal cells early, making their deficiency linked to increased cancer risk.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:53
Natural Killer Cells

Differences Between T Cell Subsets and Their Functions

T cell subsets, including Treg, TH1, and TH2 cells, have distinct roles: Treg cells regulate immune tolerance, TH1 cells promote cell-mediated immunity, and TH2 cells support humoral immunity. While important, deficiencies in these subsets are less directly associated with cancer susceptibility compared to NK cell dysfunction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Functions of Cytotoxic T Cells (Tc)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?

1485
views
Textbook Question

How can a human make 100 billion different antibodies with only 25,000 different genes?

1493
views
Textbook Question

A kidney-transplant patient experienced a cytotoxic rejection of the new kidney. Place the following in order for that rejection:

(1) apoptosis occurs

(2) CD8⁺ T cell becomes CTL

(3) granzymes released

(4) MHC class I activates CD8⁺ T cell

(5) perforin released

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

e. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

1324
views
Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct sequence to elicit an antibody response:

(1) TH cell produces cytokines

(2) B cell contacts antigen

(3) antigen fragment goes to surface of the B cell

(4) TH recognizes antigen fragment and MHC

(5) B cell proliferates.

a. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

b. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

c. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2

d. 2, 3, 4, 1, 5

e. 4, 5, 3, 1, 2

1431
views