Textbook Question
A purified protein from Mycobacterium tuberculosis is injected into a person’s skin. A hardened, red area develops around the injection site within 3 days.
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A purified protein from Mycobacterium tuberculosis is injected into a person’s skin. A hardened, red area develops around the injection site within 3 days.
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.