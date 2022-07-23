A purified protein from Mycobacterium tuberculosis is injected into a person’s skin. A hardened, red area develops around the injection site within 3 days.
Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 18, Problem 9
Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.
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1
Since the problem involves matching tests to their positive reactions, start by identifying each test in column A and recalling the principle behind it—what biochemical or physiological change it detects in microorganisms.
For each test, review the typical positive result: for example, color changes, gas production, precipitate formation, or other visible indicators that signify a positive reaction.
Write down the characteristic positive reaction for each test based on your microbiology knowledge or reference materials, ensuring you understand why that reaction occurs.
Compare the positive reactions listed in column B with your notes for each test, and match them accordingly by linking the test to its corresponding positive result.
Double-check your matches by considering the biochemical basis of each test to confirm that the positive reaction logically fits the test's purpose and expected outcome.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Biochemical Tests in Microbiology
Biochemical tests are laboratory procedures used to identify microorganisms based on their metabolic activities. Each test detects specific enzymes or metabolic products, helping differentiate species by their unique biochemical reactions.
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Interpreting Positive Reactions
A positive reaction in a biochemical test indicates the presence of a particular enzyme or metabolic product. Recognizing color changes, gas production, or precipitate formation is essential to correctly match tests with their positive outcomes.
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Chemical Reactions
Correlation Between Test and Microbial Function
Understanding how each biochemical test relates to microbial physiology allows accurate matching of tests to results. For example, a catalase test detects catalase enzyme activity by bubble formation, linking the test to its positive reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In an agglutination test, eight serial dilutions to determine antibody titer were set up: Tube 1 contained a 1:2 dilution; tube 2, a 1:4, and so on. If tube 5 is the last tube showing agglutination, what is the antibody titer?
a. 5
b. 1:5
c. 32
d. 1:32
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Textbook Question
Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
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Textbook Question
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
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Textbook Question
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
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