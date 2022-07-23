A purified protein from Mycobacterium tuberculosis is injected into a person’s skin. A hardened, red area develops around the injection site within 3 days.
Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 18, Problem 9
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the test: it is designed to detect antibodies present in a patient's serum, which means we are looking for a method that identifies antibodies rather than antigens or providing treatment.
Review the options given: options a and b involve fluorescent antibody techniques, option c is a treatment (immune globulin), option d is a vaccine (killed virus), and option e is none of the above.
Recall that a direct fluorescent antibody test uses fluorescently labeled antibodies that bind directly to antigens in a sample, so it detects antigens, not antibodies.
Recall that an indirect fluorescent antibody test uses an unlabeled primary antibody from the patient’s serum that binds to the antigen, followed by a fluorescently labeled secondary antibody that binds to the primary antibody, thus detecting antibodies in the serum.
Conclude that the test used to detect antibodies in a patient’s serum corresponds to the indirect fluorescent antibody technique (option b).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antibody Detection Methods
Antibody detection methods identify specific antibodies in a patient's serum to diagnose infections or immune status. Techniques like direct and indirect fluorescent antibody tests use labeled antibodies to visualize antigen-antibody reactions, helping detect immune responses.
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Guided course
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Mutant Detection
Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test
The DFA test uses fluorescently labeled antibodies that bind directly to antigens in a sample. It detects the presence of specific pathogens by visualizing fluorescence under a microscope, but it does not detect antibodies in serum.
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Indirect Fluorescent Antibody (IFA) Test
The IFA test detects antibodies in a patient's serum by using an unlabeled antigen and a fluorescently labeled secondary antibody that binds to the patient's antibodies. This method is commonly used to confirm exposure or immune response to infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In an agglutination test, eight serial dilutions to determine antibody titer were set up: Tube 1 contained a 1:2 dilution; tube 2, a 1:4, and so on. If tube 5 is the last tube showing agglutination, what is the antibody titer?
a. 5
b. 1:5
c. 32
d. 1:32
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Textbook Question
Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
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Textbook Question
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
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Textbook Question
Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.
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Textbook Question
How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?
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