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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 3
Chapter 18, Problem 3

The examples in questions 1 and 2 are:
a. Direct tests
b. Indirect tests

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between direct and indirect tests in microbiology. Direct tests detect the presence of the microorganism or its components directly, such as staining or culture methods.
Step 2: Recognize that indirect tests detect the host's immune response to the microorganism, such as antibody detection through serological assays.
Step 3: Review the examples given in questions 1 and 2 carefully to identify whether they involve detecting the microorganism itself or the immune response to it.
Step 4: If the examples involve detecting the microorganism or its parts (like antigens), classify them as direct tests; if they involve detecting antibodies or immune markers, classify them as indirect tests.
Step 5: Based on this classification, select the correct answer choice (a or b) that corresponds to whether the examples are direct or indirect tests.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Tests

Direct tests detect the presence of a microorganism or its components directly from a sample. These tests often identify antigens, nucleic acids, or whole cells, providing immediate evidence of infection or contamination.
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Indirect Tests

Indirect tests detect the host's immune response to a microorganism, such as antibodies produced against an infection. These tests do not identify the pathogen itself but indicate exposure or immune activity.
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Differences Between Direct and Indirect Tests

Understanding the distinction between direct and indirect tests is crucial for interpreting diagnostic results. Direct tests confirm the pathogen's presence, while indirect tests reveal immune response, influencing diagnosis and treatment decisions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:

a. Anti-Brucella

b. Brucella

c. Substrate for the enzyme

Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?

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Textbook Question

How are monoclonal antibodies produced?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 1 and 2:

a. Hemolysis

b. Hemagglutination

c. Hemagglutination inhibition

d. No hemolysis

e. Precipitin ring forms

Patient’s serum, Chlamydia, guinea pig complement, sheep red blood cells, and anti-sheep red blood cells are mixed in a tube. What happens if the patient has antibodies against Chlamydia?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:

a. Anti-Brucella

b. Brucella

c. Substrate for the enzyme

Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?

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Textbook Question

Define the following terms, and give an example of how each reaction is used diagnostically:

a. Viral hemagglutination

b. Hemagglutination inhibition

c. Passive agglutination

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Textbook Question

Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

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