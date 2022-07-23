Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
How are monoclonal antibodies produced?
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 and 2:
a. Hemolysis
b. Hemagglutination
c. Hemagglutination inhibition
d. No hemolysis
e. Precipitin ring forms
Patient’s serum, Chlamydia, guinea pig complement, sheep red blood cells, and anti-sheep red blood cells are mixed in a tube. What happens if the patient has antibodies against Chlamydia?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?
Define the following terms, and give an example of how each reaction is used diagnostically:
a. Viral hemagglutination
b. Hemagglutination inhibition
c. Passive agglutination
Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?