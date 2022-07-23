How are monoclonal antibodies produced?

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?
The examples in questions 1 and 2 are:
a. Direct tests
b. Indirect tests
Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?
Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?