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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 4
Chapter 18, Problem 4

How are monoclonal antibodies produced?

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1
Understand that monoclonal antibodies are identical antibodies produced by a single clone of B cells, which means they are specific to one epitope of an antigen.
Begin by immunizing a suitable animal, commonly a mouse, with the antigen of interest to stimulate the production of B cells that generate antibodies against that antigen.
Harvest the spleen cells from the immunized animal, as these contain the antibody-producing B cells.
Fuse these spleen B cells with immortal myeloma (cancer) cells to create hybridoma cells; this fusion combines the antibody-producing ability of B cells with the longevity and growth properties of myeloma cells.
Select and culture the hybridoma cells in a selective medium (such as HAT medium) that allows only fused hybrid cells to survive, then screen these hybridomas to identify and isolate those producing the desired monoclonal antibody.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridoma Technology

Hybridoma technology is the process used to produce monoclonal antibodies by fusing a specific antibody-producing B cell with a myeloma (cancer) cell. This fusion creates a hybrid cell line that can both produce a single type of antibody and proliferate indefinitely in culture.
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Monoclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal antibodies are identical antibodies produced by a single clone of B cells, targeting one specific epitope on an antigen. They are highly specific and uniform, making them valuable for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.
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Selection and Screening of Hybridomas

After fusion, hybridoma cells are cultured in selective media to eliminate unfused cells. The surviving hybridomas are screened to identify those producing the desired antibody, which are then cloned to ensure monoclonality and expanded for antibody production.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:

a. Anti-Brucella

b. Brucella

c. Substrate for the enzyme

Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?

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Textbook Question

Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

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Textbook Question

The examples in questions 1 and 2 are:

a. Direct tests

b. Indirect tests

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Textbook Question

Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:

a. Anti-Brucella

b. Brucella

c. Substrate for the enzyme

Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?

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Textbook Question

Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

1198
views