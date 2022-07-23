Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
The examples in questions 1 and 2 are:
a. Direct tests
b. Indirect tests
How are monoclonal antibodies produced?
Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 1 and 2:
a. Hemolysis
b. Hemagglutination
c. Hemagglutination inhibition
d. No hemolysis
e. Precipitin ring forms
Patient’s serum, Chlamydia, guinea pig complement, sheep red blood cells, and anti-sheep red blood cells are mixed in a tube. What happens if the patient has antibodies against Chlamydia?
Label the components of the direct and indirect FA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?