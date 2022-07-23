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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 5
Chapter 18, Problem 5

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?

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1
Understand the principle of an indirect ELISA test: it is used to detect antibodies in a patient's sample by using a known antigen attached to a surface.
Identify the components involved in an indirect ELISA: the antigen (which is fixed on the plate), the patient's sample (which may contain antibodies), and a secondary antibody that binds to the patient's antibodies.
Recognize that in an indirect ELISA, the patient's sample provides the antibodies that will bind to the antigen coated on the plate.
From the given choices, determine which item represents the patient's contribution in the test. Since the patient provides antibodies, the correct choice corresponds to 'anti-Brucella' (antibodies against Brucella).
Conclude that the item from the patient in an indirect ELISA test is the antibody specific to the antigen used, which is 'anti-Brucella'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indirect ELISA Test

Indirect ELISA is a laboratory technique used to detect antibodies in a patient's sample. It involves coating a plate with antigen, adding the patient's serum (which may contain antibodies), and then using a secondary antibody with an enzyme to produce a measurable signal.
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Role of Antibodies in Indirect ELISA

In an indirect ELISA, the antibodies come from the patient’s sample and bind specifically to the antigen coated on the plate. Detecting these antibodies helps determine if the patient has been exposed to or infected by a particular pathogen.
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Components of ELISA Test Setup

Key components include the antigen (e.g., Brucella), the patient’s antibodies, and the enzyme substrate. The antigen is fixed on the plate, the patient’s antibodies bind if present, and the substrate reacts with the enzyme linked to the secondary antibody to produce a detectable signal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

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Textbook Question

The examples in questions 1 and 2 are:

a. Direct tests

b. Indirect tests

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Textbook Question

How are monoclonal antibodies produced?

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Textbook Question

Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?

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Textbook Question

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. The filter paper will turn red

b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form

c. The cells will lyse

d. The cells will fluoresce

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:

a. Anti-Brucella

b. Brucella

c. Substrate for the enzyme

Which is the third step in a direct ELISA test?

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