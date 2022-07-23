In the laboratory, blood is typed by looking for hemagglutination. For example, anti-A antibodies and type A RBCs clump. In a type A person, anti-A antibodies will cause hemolysis. Why?
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
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Key Concepts
Cytotoxic Autoimmunity
Immune Complex Autoimmunity
Role of Antibodies and T Cells in Autoimmune Reactions
What does pluripotent mean?
a. Ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. Ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. A cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. Ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. Ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell
Desensitization to prevent an allergic response can be accomplished by injecting small, repeated doses of:
a. IgE antibodies
b. The antigen (allergen)
c. Histamine
d. IgG antibodies
e. Antihistamine
Discuss the roles of antibodies and antigens in an incompatible tissue transplant.
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:
a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV
b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion
c. Antigenic changes
d. Latency
e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles
Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.
a. What causes the observed symptoms?
b. How did the sensitivity develop?
c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?