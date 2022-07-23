Step 4: Analyze each answer choice in the context of cytotoxic autoimmunity: (a) involves antibodies — this aligns with cytotoxic mechanisms; (b) do not involve complement — cytotoxic reactions often do involve complement; (c) are caused by T cells — cytotoxic autoimmunity is antibody-mediated, not T cell-mediated; (d) do not involve IgE antibodies — IgE is more related to allergic responses, not cytotoxic autoimmunity; (e) none of the above — consider if any previous options are correct.