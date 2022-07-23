Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune SystemProblem 3
Chapter 19, Problem 3

Discuss the roles of antibodies and antigens in an incompatible tissue transplant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining antigens in the context of tissue transplantation: antigens are molecules, often proteins, present on the surface of cells that can be recognized by the immune system as self or non-self.
Explain that in tissue transplantation, the donor tissue carries specific antigens (such as human leukocyte antigens, HLA) that may differ from those of the recipient, leading to recognition as foreign.
Describe how antibodies are immune proteins produced by the recipient's immune system that specifically bind to these foreign antigens on the donor tissue.
Discuss that when antibodies bind to incompatible donor antigens, they trigger immune responses such as complement activation and recruitment of immune cells, leading to tissue rejection.
Conclude by emphasizing that the interaction between recipient antibodies and donor antigens is a key factor in graft rejection during incompatible tissue transplantation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antigens in Tissue Transplants

Antigens are molecules, often proteins, present on the surface of cells that the immune system recognizes as self or non-self. In tissue transplants, donor antigens, especially human leukocyte antigens (HLAs), can be identified as foreign by the recipient's immune system, triggering an immune response.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Antigens

Antibodies and Immune Response

Antibodies are proteins produced by B cells that specifically bind to antigens. In incompatible transplants, antibodies target donor antigens, marking the transplanted tissue for destruction and leading to rejection through processes like complement activation and cell-mediated cytotoxicity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:57
Intro to Immune Response Damage

Mechanism of Transplant Rejection

Transplant rejection occurs when the recipient's immune system attacks the donor tissue due to antigen-antibody recognition. This immune response can be hyperacute, acute, or chronic, involving antibody binding, inflammation, and destruction of the graft, ultimately compromising transplant survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does an ANA (antinuclear antibody) test diagnose lupus?

1035
views
Textbook Question

In the laboratory, blood is typed by looking for hemagglutination. For example, anti-A antibodies and type A RBCs clump. In a type A person, anti-A antibodies will cause hemolysis. Why?

1549
views
Textbook Question

Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions

a. Involve antibodies

b. Do not involve complement

c. Are caused by T cells

d. Do not involve IgE antibodies

e. None of the above

952
views
Textbook Question

What does pluripotent mean?

a. Ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell

b. Ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types

c. A cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens

d. Ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases

e. Ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell

1039
views
Textbook Question

Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:

a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV

b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion

c. Antigenic changes

d. Latency

e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles

1157
views
Textbook Question

Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.

a. What causes the observed symptoms?

b. How did the sensitivity develop?

c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?

1481
views