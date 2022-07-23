Why does an ANA (antinuclear antibody) test diagnose lupus?
Discuss the roles of antibodies and antigens in an incompatible tissue transplant.
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Key Concepts
Antigens in Tissue Transplants
Antibodies and Immune Response
Mechanism of Transplant Rejection
In the laboratory, blood is typed by looking for hemagglutination. For example, anti-A antibodies and type A RBCs clump. In a type A person, anti-A antibodies will cause hemolysis. Why?
Cytotoxic autoimmunity differs from immune complex autoimmunity in that cytotoxic reactions
a. Involve antibodies
b. Do not involve complement
c. Are caused by T cells
d. Do not involve IgE antibodies
e. None of the above
What does pluripotent mean?
a. Ability of a single cell to develop into an embryonic or adult stem cell
b. Ability of a stem cell to develop into many different cell types
c. A cell without MHC I and MHC II antigens
d. Ability of a single stem cell to heal different types of diseases
e. Ability of an adult cell to become a stem cell
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:
a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV
b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion
c. Antigenic changes
d. Latency
e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles
Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.
a. What causes the observed symptoms?
b. How did the sensitivity develop?
c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?