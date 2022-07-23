Outline the procedures for treating rabies after exposure. Outline the procedures for preventing rabies prior to exposure. What is the reason for the differences in the procedures?
Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 8
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDC
Used for passive immunization.
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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of passive immunization. Passive immunization involves the direct transfer of pre-formed antibodies to an individual, providing immediate but temporary protection against a specific pathogen.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) antirabies antibodies and (b) HDC. Antirabies antibodies are specific antibodies used to neutralize the rabies virus, while HDC (Histidine Decarboxylase) is an enzyme involved in histamine production and not related to immunization.
Step 3: Identify which option corresponds to passive immunization. Since passive immunization requires antibodies, antirabies antibodies (option a) fit this description.
Step 4: Confirm that HDC does not relate to immunization but rather to enzymatic activity in histamine synthesis, so it is not used for passive immunization.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct match for 'Used for passive immunization' is option (a) antirabies antibodies.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Passive Immunization
Passive immunization involves the direct transfer of pre-formed antibodies to an individual, providing immediate but temporary protection against specific pathogens without activating the recipient's immune system.
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Antirabies Antibodies
Antirabies antibodies are specific immunoglobulins used to neutralize the rabies virus in exposed individuals, commonly administered as part of passive immunization to provide immediate defense before the body produces its own immune response.
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Antibodies
HDC (Histidine Decarboxylase)
HDC is an enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of histidine to histamine, playing a role in allergic reactions and immune responses, but it is unrelated to passive immunization or antibody therapy.
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