Outline the procedures for treating rabies after exposure. Outline the procedures for preventing rabies prior to exposure. What is the reason for the differences in the procedures?
Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 7a
On the following figure, identify the portal of entry of H. influenzae, C. tetani, botulinum toxin, M. leprae, poliovirus, Lyssavirus, arboviruses, and Acanthamoeba.
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Step 1: Understand the concept of 'portal of entry' in microbiology, which refers to the site through which a pathogen enters the host to initiate infection. Common portals include respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, skin, mucous membranes, and parenteral routes (e.g., wounds).
Step 2: For each microorganism or toxin listed, recall or research their typical portal of entry based on their mode of transmission and infection pathway:
Step 3: Haemophilus influenzae typically enters through the respiratory tract, as it colonizes the nasopharynx and can cause respiratory infections.
Step 4: Clostridium tetani and botulinum toxin usually enter through parenteral routes such as wounds or contaminated punctures, since the bacteria or toxin gain access via damaged skin.
Step 5: Mycobacterium leprae enters primarily through the skin or respiratory tract, poliovirus through the gastrointestinal tract (fecal-oral route), Lyssavirus (rabies virus) through skin breaks from animal bites, arboviruses through insect bites (skin), and Acanthamoeba through the eye (corneal abrasions) or skin wounds.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Portal of Entry in Infectious Diseases
The portal of entry is the site through which a pathogen enters the host to initiate infection. Common portals include respiratory, gastrointestinal, skin, and mucous membranes. Understanding the portal of entry helps explain how different microbes infect specific tissues and cause disease.
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Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Pathogen-Specific Transmission and Infection Routes
Each pathogen has characteristic routes of transmission and preferred portals of entry, such as inhalation for respiratory pathogens or skin wounds for others. For example, H. influenzae typically enters via the respiratory tract, while C. tetani enters through wounds. Recognizing these routes is essential for identifying infection sources and prevention.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
Microbial Diversity and Disease Mechanisms
Different microbes, including bacteria, viruses, and protozoa, have unique mechanisms to invade and survive in the host. For instance, botulinum toxin acts through ingestion, M. leprae infects via skin or respiratory routes, and arboviruses are transmitted by insect vectors. Understanding these differences aids in linking pathogens to their portals of entry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Provide evidence that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is caused by a transmissible agent.
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Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDC
Used for passive immunization.
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Textbook Question
The increased incidence of encephalitis in the summer months is due to
a. Maturation of the viruses.
b. Increased temperature.
c. The presence of adult mosquitoes.
d. An increased population of birds.
e. An increased population of horses.
Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDCV
Produces longest lasting protection.
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Textbook Question
Fill in the following table:
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