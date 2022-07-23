Outline the procedures for treating rabies after exposure. Outline the procedures for preventing rabies prior to exposure. What is the reason for the differences in the procedures?
Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 7
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDCV
Produces longest lasting protection.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms given in the choices. 'Antirabies antibodies' refers to antibodies that provide immediate passive immunity against rabies, while 'HDCV' stands for Human Diploid Cell Vaccine, which is an active vaccine used to stimulate the body's immune system to produce its own antibodies.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Produces longest lasting protection.' This implies a form of immunity that is durable and sustained over time, which is typically achieved through active immunization rather than passive immunization.
Step 3: Recall that passive immunity (from antirabies antibodies) provides immediate but short-term protection because the antibodies are introduced directly and do not stimulate the immune system to produce memory cells.
Step 4: Recognize that active immunization with HDCV induces the body to generate its own immune response, including memory cells, leading to long-lasting protection.
Step 5: Therefore, match the statement 'Produces longest lasting protection' with the choice that represents active immunization, which is 'b. HDCV'.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antirabies Antibodies
Antirabies antibodies are immune proteins produced either naturally after infection or artificially through immunization. They provide immediate but temporary protection by neutralizing the rabies virus, often used in post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent disease progression.
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Antibodies
Human Diploid Cell Vaccine (HDCV)
HDCV is a rabies vaccine produced using human diploid cell cultures. It stimulates the body's immune system to produce its own antibodies, leading to long-lasting immunity against rabies when administered properly before or after exposure.
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Duration of Immunity in Rabies Prevention
The duration of immunity refers to how long protection lasts after vaccination or antibody administration. Vaccines like HDCV induce active immunity with memory cells, providing longer-lasting protection compared to passive immunity from antirabies antibodies, which is short-term.
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Endotoxin is responsible for symptoms caused by which of the following organisms?
a. N. meningitidis
b. S. pyogenes
c. L. monocytogenes
d. C. tetani
e. C. botulinum
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Textbook Question
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 and 8:
a. antirabies antibodies
b. HDC
Used for passive immunization.
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Textbook Question
The increased incidence of encephalitis in the summer months is due to
a. Maturation of the viruses.
b. Increased temperature.
c. The presence of adult mosquitoes.
d. An increased population of birds.
e. An increased population of horses.
Textbook Question
On the following figure, identify the portal of entry of H. influenzae, C. tetani, botulinum toxin, M. leprae, poliovirus, Lyssavirus, arboviruses, and Acanthamoeba.
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Textbook Question
Fill in the following table:
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