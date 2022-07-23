Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous SystemProblem 10
Chapter 22, Problem 10

This organism causes meningitis and is transmitted mainly by the inhalation of dried, contaminated bird droppings. Infections are treated with amphotericin B and flucytosine.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of the organism based on the description: it causes meningitis, is transmitted by inhalation of dried, contaminated bird droppings, and is treated with amphotericin B and flucytosine.
Recall that inhalation of dried bird droppings is a classic transmission route for fungal infections, particularly those caused by Cryptococcus species.
Recognize that Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungal pathogen known to cause meningitis, especially in immunocompromised individuals, and is commonly associated with pigeon droppings.
Note that the standard treatment for cryptococcal meningitis includes amphotericin B combined with flucytosine, which matches the treatment mentioned in the problem.
Conclude that the organism described is Cryptococcus neoformans based on the transmission route, disease caused, and treatment regimen.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cryptococcus neoformans

Cryptococcus neoformans is a fungal pathogen known to cause meningitis, especially in immunocompromised individuals. It is primarily transmitted through inhalation of dried bird droppings, particularly from pigeons, which contain infectious spores.

Transmission via Inhalation of Contaminated Bird Droppings

The inhalation of dried bird droppings allows fungal spores to enter the respiratory tract, leading to pulmonary infection that can disseminate to the central nervous system. This environmental exposure is a key route for acquiring cryptococcal infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons

Antifungal Treatment: Amphotericin B and Flucytosine

Amphotericin B and flucytosine are antifungal drugs used in combination to treat cryptococcal meningitis. Amphotericin B disrupts fungal cell membranes, while flucytosine inhibits DNA synthesis, making this combination effective against severe fungal infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Naive B cells Become Effector (Plasma) Cells & Memory Cells
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide evidence that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is caused by a transmissible agent.

884
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below:

a. Cryptococcus

b. Haemophilus

c. Listeria

d. Naegleria

e. Neisseria

Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid from a person who washes windows on a building in a large city reveals ovoid cells.

860
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below:

a. Cryptococcus

b. Haemophilus

c. Listeria

d. Naegleria

e. Neisseria

Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods.

1514
views