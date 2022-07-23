Textbook Question
This organism causes meningitis and is transmitted mainly by the inhalation of dried, contaminated bird droppings. Infections are treated with amphotericin B and flucytosine.
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This organism causes meningitis and is transmitted mainly by the inhalation of dried, contaminated bird droppings. Infections are treated with amphotericin B and flucytosine.
Outline the procedures for treating rabies after exposure. Outline the procedures for preventing rabies prior to exposure. What is the reason for the differences in the procedures?
Provide evidence that Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is caused by a transmissible agent.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Cryptococcus
b. Haemophilus
c. Listeria
d. Naegleria
e. Neisseria
Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods.