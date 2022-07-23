Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous SystemProblem 1
Chapter 22, Problem 1

Which of the following is false?
a. Only puncture wounds by rusty nails result in tetanus.
b. Rabies is seldom found in rodents (e.g., rats, mice).
c. Polio is transmitted by the fecal-oral route.
d. Arboviral encephalitis is rather common in the United States.
e. All of the above are true.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand each statement individually by recalling relevant microbiology concepts and epidemiology related to each disease mentioned.
Step 2: Analyze statement (a): Consider the causes of tetanus and whether only puncture wounds by rusty nails can result in tetanus. Recall the nature of Clostridium tetani spores and their environmental presence.
Step 3: Analyze statement (b): Review the typical reservoirs of rabies virus and whether rodents like rats and mice commonly carry or transmit rabies.
Step 4: Analyze statement (c): Recall the transmission route of poliovirus and confirm if the fecal-oral route is the primary mode of transmission.
Step 5: Analyze statement (d): Consider the prevalence of arboviral encephalitis in the United States and whether it is considered common or rare, based on epidemiological data.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tetanus and Its Transmission

Tetanus is caused by the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which enters the body through wounds contaminated with spores, not exclusively rusty nails. Any puncture or deep wound exposed to soil or dirt can lead to infection, making the association with rusty nails a common misconception.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Rabies Reservoirs and Transmission

Rabies is primarily found in mammals such as bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes, but it is rarely found in rodents like rats and mice. These rodents are generally not significant reservoirs or transmitters of the rabies virus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Fecal-Oral Transmission of Polio

Poliovirus spreads mainly through the fecal-oral route, meaning the virus is shed in feces and transmitted via contaminated food, water, or hands. This mode of transmission is critical for understanding polio outbreaks and prevention strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?

a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound

b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound

1240
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following does not have an animal reservoir or vector?

a. Listeriosis

b. Cryptococcosis

c. Amebic meningoencephalitis

d. Rabies

e. African trypanosomiasis

1239
views
Textbook Question

If C. tetani is relatively sensitive to penicillin, why doesn’t penicillin cure tetanus?

1445
views