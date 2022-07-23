Textbook Question
What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound
1240
views
What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound
Which of the following does not have an animal reservoir or vector?
a. Listeriosis
b. Cryptococcosis
c. Amebic meningoencephalitis
d. Rabies
e. African trypanosomiasis
If C. tetani is relatively sensitive to penicillin, why doesn’t penicillin cure tetanus?