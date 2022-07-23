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Ch. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 22 - Microbial Diseases of the Nervous SystemProblem 2
Chapter 22, Problem 2

What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that tetanus is caused by the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which produces a potent neurotoxin leading to muscle spasms. Prevention and treatment depend on vaccination status and wound management.
Step 2: For part (a), before a person suffers a deep puncture wound, the primary treatment is vaccination with the tetanus toxoid vaccine. This vaccine stimulates the immune system to produce protective antibodies against the tetanus toxin.
Step 3: For part (b), after a person suffers a deep puncture wound, treatment depends on their immunization history. If the person is not up to date with tetanus vaccinations, they may require both the tetanus toxoid vaccine and tetanus immune globulin (TIG) to provide immediate passive immunity.
Step 4: Additionally, proper wound care is essential after a deep puncture wound to reduce the risk of infection. This includes thorough cleaning and possibly antibiotics to prevent bacterial growth.
Step 5: Summarize that prevention involves active immunization before injury, while post-injury treatment may combine active immunization and passive immunization (TIG) depending on vaccination status and wound severity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tetanus and Its Causative Agent

Tetanus is a serious disease caused by the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which produces a potent neurotoxin leading to muscle stiffness and spasms. The bacteria typically enter the body through deep puncture wounds, where anaerobic conditions allow them to thrive. Understanding the nature of the pathogen and its mode of infection is essential for effective prevention and treatment.
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Tetanus Vaccination and Prophylaxis

Tetanus vaccination involves the administration of the tetanus toxoid vaccine to stimulate immunity before exposure. For individuals without recent vaccination, a booster dose is recommended to prevent infection, especially before potential injury. This preventive measure is crucial for protecting people at risk of wounds that could introduce C. tetani.
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Post-Exposure Treatment for Tetanus

After a deep puncture wound, treatment includes wound cleaning, administration of tetanus immune globulin (TIG) to neutralize toxin, and a tetanus toxoid booster if vaccination status is incomplete. Antibiotics may also be used to control bacterial growth. Prompt post-exposure management reduces the risk of developing tetanus symptoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is the following description used for wounds that are susceptible to C. tetani infection: “. . . Improperly cleaned deep puncture wounds . . . ones with little or no bleeding . . .”?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not have an animal reservoir or vector?

a. Listeriosis

b. Cryptococcosis

c. Amebic meningoencephalitis

d. Rabies

e. African trypanosomiasis

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Textbook Question

If C. tetani is relatively sensitive to penicillin, why doesn’t penicillin cure tetanus?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false?

a. Only puncture wounds by rusty nails result in tetanus.

b. Rabies is seldom found in rodents (e.g., rats, mice).

c. Polio is transmitted by the fecal-oral route.

d. Arboviral encephalitis is rather common in the United States.

e. All of the above are true.

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Textbook Question

A 12-year-old child hospitalized for Guillain-Barré syndrome had a 4-day history of headache, dizziness, fever, sore throat, and weakness of legs. Seizures began 2 weeks later. Bacterial cultures were negative. The child died 3 weeks after hospitalization. An autopsy revealed inclusions in brain cells that tested positive in an immunofluorescence test. This patient probably had

a. Rabies.

b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

c. Botulism.

d. Tetanus.

e. Leprosy.

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