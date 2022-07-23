What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound
What treatment is used against tetanus under the following conditions?
a. Before a person suffers a deep puncture wound
b. After a person suffers a deep puncture wound
Which of the following does not have an animal reservoir or vector?
a. Listeriosis
b. Cryptococcosis
c. Amebic meningoencephalitis
d. Rabies
e. African trypanosomiasis
Which of the following is false?
a. Only puncture wounds by rusty nails result in tetanus.
b. Rabies is seldom found in rodents (e.g., rats, mice).
c. Polio is transmitted by the fecal-oral route.
d. Arboviral encephalitis is rather common in the United States.
e. All of the above are true.
A 12-year-old child hospitalized for Guillain-Barré syndrome had a 4-day history of headache, dizziness, fever, sore throat, and weakness of legs. Seizures began 2 weeks later. Bacterial cultures were negative. The child died 3 weeks after hospitalization. An autopsy revealed inclusions in brain cells that tested positive in an immunofluorescence test. This patient probably had
a. Rabies.
b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
c. Botulism.
d. Tetanus.
e. Leprosy.