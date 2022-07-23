Textbook Question
Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?
a. Brucellosis
b. Ebola
c. Malaria
d. Plague
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
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Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?
a. Brucellosis
b. Ebola
c. Malaria
d. Plague
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
List the causative agent and method of transmission of infectious mononucleosis.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Brucellosis
b. Malaria
c. Relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?
Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to 40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is
a. A vector.
b. The respiratory route.
c. A puncture wound.
d. An animal bite.
e. Water.