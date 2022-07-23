Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic SystemsProblem 10
Chapter 23, Problem 10

Most people have been infected with this microorganism, often without symptoms. Infection during pregnancy can result in deafness or intellectual disabilities in the newborn.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the microorganism described by the problem: it is one that commonly infects people, often asymptomatically, but can cause serious congenital issues such as deafness or intellectual disabilities if the mother is infected during pregnancy.
Recall common congenital infections known to cause such outcomes; these are often grouped under the acronym TORCH (Toxoplasma, Other agents, Rubella, Cytomegalovirus, Herpes simplex virus).
Focus on the microorganism that is most frequently asymptomatic in the general population but is notorious for causing congenital defects including hearing loss and intellectual disabilities—this is Cytomegalovirus (CMV).
Understand that CMV is a member of the Herpesviridae family and establishes lifelong latency, which explains why many people have been infected without symptoms.
Summarize that the microorganism in question is Cytomegalovirus, which is important in microbiology and clinical medicine due to its impact on congenital infections.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Toxoplasma gondii Infection

Toxoplasma gondii is a common protozoan parasite that infects many people worldwide, often without causing symptoms. It is typically acquired through undercooked meat or contact with cat feces. While usually asymptomatic, it can cause serious complications if a woman is infected during pregnancy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

Congenital Toxoplasmosis

When a pregnant woman acquires Toxoplasma gondii infection, the parasite can cross the placenta and infect the fetus. This congenital infection can lead to severe outcomes such as deafness, intellectual disabilities, and other neurological impairments in the newborn.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:00
Microorganisms in Health & Disease

Asymptomatic Infection and Public Health Implications

Many individuals infected with Toxoplasma gondii show no symptoms, making detection difficult without screening. Understanding asymptomatic carriage is important for public health, especially in pregnant women, to prevent congenital transmission through education and preventive measures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:09
Productive vs. Latent State Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?

a. Brucellosis

b. Ebola

c. Malaria

d. Plague

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

37
views
Textbook Question

List the causative agent and method of transmission of infectious mononucleosis.

1344
views
Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below:

a. Brucellosis

b. Malaria

c. Relapsing fever

d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

e. Ebola

The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?

899
views
Textbook Question

Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to 40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is

a. A vector.

b. The respiratory route.

c. A puncture wound.

d. An animal bite.

e. Water.

1229
views