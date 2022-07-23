Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?
a. Brucellosis
b. Ebola
c. Malaria
d. Plague
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?
a. Brucellosis
b. Ebola
c. Malaria
d. Plague
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
Why is C. perfringens likely to grow in gangrenous wounds?
Most people have been infected with this microorganism, often without symptoms. Infection during pregnancy can result in deafness or intellectual disabilities in the newborn.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Brucellosis
b. Malaria
c. Relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Brucellosis
b. Malaria
c. Relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient’s fever spikes each evening. Oxidase-positive, gram-negative coccobacilli were isolated from a lesion on his arm. What is your diagnosis?
Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to 40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is
a. A vector.
b. The respiratory route.
c. A puncture wound.
d. An animal bite.
e. Water.