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Ch. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic SystemsProblem 9
Chapter 23, Problem 9

List the causative agent and method of transmission of infectious mononucleosis.

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Identify the causative agent of infectious mononucleosis, which is a specific virus responsible for the disease.
Explain that the causative agent is the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a member of the herpesvirus family.
Describe the primary method of transmission, focusing on how the virus spreads from person to person.
Clarify that infectious mononucleosis is mainly transmitted through saliva, often called the 'kissing disease,' but it can also spread via other forms of close contact involving saliva.
Summarize that understanding both the causative agent (EBV) and its transmission route (saliva) is essential for grasping how infectious mononucleosis spreads and how to prevent it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Causative Agent of Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious mononucleosis is primarily caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a member of the herpesvirus family. EBV infects B lymphocytes and epithelial cells, leading to the characteristic symptoms of the disease such as fever, sore throat, and lymphadenopathy.
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Method of Transmission

The Epstein-Barr virus is mainly transmitted through saliva, often called the 'kissing disease.' Transmission can also occur via sharing utensils, drinks, or exposure to respiratory secretions from an infected person.
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Pathogenesis and Clinical Features

After transmission, EBV infects B cells and triggers an immune response involving T cells, causing symptoms like fatigue, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Understanding this helps link the causative agent and transmission to the disease's clinical presentation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?

a. Brucellosis

b. Ebola

c. Malaria

d. Plague

e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

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Why is C. perfringens likely to grow in gangrenous wounds?

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Most people have been infected with this microorganism, often without symptoms. Infection during pregnancy can result in deafness or intellectual disabilities in the newborn.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below:

a. Brucellosis

b. Malaria

c. Relapsing fever

d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

e. Ebola

The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below:

a. Brucellosis

b. Malaria

c. Relapsing fever

d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever

e. Ebola

The patient’s fever spikes each evening. Oxidase-positive, gram-negative coccobacilli were isolated from a lesion on his arm. What is your diagnosis?

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Textbook Question

Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to 40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is

a. A vector.

b. The respiratory route.

c. A puncture wound.

d. An animal bite.

e. Water.

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