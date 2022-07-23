Why is C. perfringens likely to grow in gangrenous wounds?
Which of these diseases has the highest incidence in the United States?
a. Brucellosis
b. Ebola
c. Malaria
d. Plague
e. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
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Key Concepts
Disease Incidence
Epidemiology of Listed Diseases in the U.S.
Vector-borne and Zoonotic Diseases
List the causative agent and method of transmission of infectious mononucleosis.
Most people have been infected with this microorganism, often without symptoms. Infection during pregnancy can result in deafness or intellectual disabilities in the newborn.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Brucellosis
b. Malaria
c. Relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient was hospitalized with fever and headache. Spirochetes were observed in her blood. What is your diagnosis?
Nineteen workers in a slaughterhouse developed fever and chills, with the fever spiking to 40°C each evening. The most likely method of transmission of this disease is
a. A vector.
b. The respiratory route.
c. A puncture wound.
d. An animal bite.
e. Water.