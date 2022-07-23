Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. None of the above
Resistant to destruction by phagocytes.
Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:
a. Bordetella pertussis
b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae
c. Legionella pneumophila
d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis
e. None of the above
Resistant to destruction by phagocytes.
Identify the bacteria involved in respiratory infections using the following laboratory test results:
Gram-positive cocci
Catalase-positive: a. ____________________________________
Catalase-negative
Beta-hemolytic, bacitracin inhibition: b. ____________________________________
Alpha-hemolytic, optochin inhibition: c. ____________________________________
Gram-positive rods
Non-acid-fast: d. ____________________________________
Acid-fast: e. ____________________________________
Gram-negative cocci: f. ____________________________________
Gram-negative rods
Aerobes
Coccobacilli: g. ____________________________________
Rods
Grow on nutrient agar: h. ____________________________________
Require special media: i. ____________________________________
Facultative anaerobes
Coccobacilli: j. ____________________________________
Intracellular parasites
Form elementary bodies: k. ____________________________________
Do not form elementary bodies: l. ____________________________________
Wall-less: m. ____________________________________
In San Francisco, ten animal health care technicians developed pneumonia 2 weeks after 130 goats were moved to the animal shelter where they worked. Which of the following is false?
a. Diagnosis is made by a blood agar culture of sputum.
b. The cause is Coxiella burnetii.
c. The bacteria produce endospores.
d. The disease was transmitted by aerosols.
e. Diagnosis is made by complement-fixation tests for antibodies.
These aerobic, gram-negative bacteria produce tracheal cytotoxin that kills ciliated cells of the trachea.
Briefly describe the procedures and positive results of the tuberculin test and what is indicated by a positive test.
Which of the following leads to all the rest?
a. Catarrhal stage
b. Cough
c. Loss of cilia
d. Mucus accumulation
e. Tracheal cytotoxin