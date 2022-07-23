Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 10
Chapter 24, Problem 10

These aerobic, gram-negative bacteria produce tracheal cytotoxin that kills ciliated cells of the trachea.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics given in the problem: the bacteria are aerobic, gram-negative, and produce tracheal cytotoxin that damages ciliated cells of the trachea.
Recall that tracheal cytotoxin is a specific virulence factor known to be produced by certain bacteria that affect the respiratory tract, particularly targeting ciliated epithelial cells.
Consider common aerobic, gram-negative bacteria associated with respiratory infections and known for producing tracheal cytotoxin; this narrows down the possibilities.
Use your knowledge of microbiology to link the production of tracheal cytotoxin with the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, which is the causative agent of whooping cough and is known for this toxin.
Conclude that the bacterium described is Bordetella pertussis based on the combination of aerobic metabolism, gram-negative staining, and production of tracheal cytotoxin.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Gram-negative Bacteria

These bacteria require oxygen for growth and have a cell wall structure characterized by a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides. Their Gram-negative nature affects staining properties and antibiotic susceptibility, important for identification and treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:20
Gram-Positive & Gram-Negative Bacteria

Tracheal Cytotoxin

Tracheal cytotoxin is a bacterial toxin that specifically damages ciliated epithelial cells in the respiratory tract. By killing these cells, it impairs mucociliary clearance, leading to respiratory symptoms and facilitating bacterial colonization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:30
Types of Exotoxins

Ciliated Cells of the Trachea

Ciliated cells line the trachea and help move mucus and trapped particles out of the respiratory tract. Damage to these cells by toxins disrupts this defense mechanism, increasing vulnerability to infections and respiratory complications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Cell Junctions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:

a. Bordetella pertussis

b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae

c. Legionella pneumophila

d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

e. None of the above

Causes the formation of a membrane across the throat.

1167
views
Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statement in the question given below:

a. Bordetella pertussis

b. Corynebacterium diphtheriae

c. Legionella pneumophila

d. Mycobacterium tuberculosis

e. None of the above

Resistant to destruction by phagocytes.

733
views
Textbook Question

Identify the bacteria involved in respiratory infections using the following laboratory test results:

Gram-positive cocci

Catalase-positive: a. ____________________________________

Catalase-negative

Beta-hemolytic, bacitracin inhibition: b. ____________________________________

Alpha-hemolytic, optochin inhibition: c. ____________________________________

Gram-positive rods

Non-acid-fast: d. ____________________________________

Acid-fast: e. ____________________________________

Gram-negative cocci: f. ____________________________________

Gram-negative rods

Aerobes

Coccobacilli: g. ____________________________________

Rods

Grow on nutrient agar: h. ____________________________________

Require special media: i. ____________________________________

Facultative anaerobes

Coccobacilli: j. ____________________________________

Intracellular parasites

Form elementary bodies: k. ____________________________________

Do not form elementary bodies: l. ____________________________________

Wall-less: m. ____________________________________

887
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following leads to all the rest?

a. Catarrhal stage

b. Cough

c. Loss of cilia

d. Mucus accumulation

e. Tracheal cytotoxin

1201
views