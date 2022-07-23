Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Microscopic examination of a patient’s fecal culture shows comma-shaped bacteria. These bacteria require 2-4% NaCl to grow. The bacteria probably belong to the genus
a. Campylobacter.
b. Escherichia.
c. Salmonella.
d. Shigella.
e. Vibrio.
Complete the following table:
Differentiate among the following factors of bacterial intoxication and bacterial infection: prerequisite conditions, causative agents, onset, duration of symptoms, and treatment.
Use the following choices to answer the following question:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.
Define mycotoxin. Give an example of a mycotoxin.
Explain how the following diseases differ and how they are similar: giardiasis, amebic dysentery, cyclosporiasis, and cryptosporidiosis.