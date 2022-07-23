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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

Classify the following as subunits of either a carbohydrate, lipid, protein, or nucleic acid.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. Thymine nucleotide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that biological macromolecules are made up of specific subunits: carbohydrates are made of monosaccharides, lipids are made of glycerol and fatty acids, proteins are made of amino acids, and nucleic acids are made of nucleotides.
Step 2: For each given image or item (a, b, c), identify the chemical structure or key features shown, such as ring structures for sugars, long hydrocarbon chains for lipids, amino group and carboxyl group for amino acids, or phosphate-sugar-base for nucleotides.
Step 3: Match the identified structure to its corresponding macromolecule subunit category based on the features recognized in Step 2.
Step 4: For part d, recognize that a thymine nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and the nitrogenous base thymine, which classifies it as a subunit of nucleic acids.
Step 5: Summarize your classification by listing each item (a, b, c, d) with its corresponding macromolecule subunit type: carbohydrate, lipid, protein, or nucleic acid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macromolecule Subunits

Biological macromolecules are composed of specific subunits: carbohydrates are made of monosaccharides, lipids often consist of glycerol and fatty acids, proteins are built from amino acids, and nucleic acids are formed from nucleotides. Recognizing these subunits helps classify molecules correctly.
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Nucleotide Structure and Function

Nucleotides, the subunits of nucleic acids, consist of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base such as thymine. Understanding their structure is essential for identifying nucleic acid components and distinguishing them from other macromolecules.
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Functional Groups

Molecular Identification Techniques

Identifying subunits often involves recognizing molecular features like ring structures in sugars, hydrocarbon chains in lipids, amino and carboxyl groups in proteins, and nitrogenous bases in nucleotides. Familiarity with these features aids in accurate classification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The best definition of ATP is that it is

a. A molecule stored for food use.

b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.

c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.

d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.

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Textbook Question

The artificial sweetener aspartame, or NutraSweet®, is made by joining aspartic acid to methylated phenylalanine, as shown in the following.

a. What types of molecules are aspartic acid and phenylalanine?

b. What direction is the hydrolysis reaction (left to right or right to left)?

c. What direction is the dehydration synthesis reaction?

d. Circle the atoms involved in the formation of water.

e. Identify the peptide bond.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an organic molecule?

a. H2O (water)

b. O2 (oxygen)

c. C18H29SO3

d. FeO (iron oxide)

e. F2C=CF2 (Teflon)

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.

HNO3 → H+ + NO⁻3

a. Acid

b. Base

c. Salt

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Textbook Question

Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.

H2SO4 → 2H+ + SO42

a. Acid

b. Base

c. Salt

801
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Textbook Question

Bacteria use the enzyme urease to obtain nitrogen in a form they can use from urea in the following reaction:

What purpose does the enzyme serve in this reaction? What type of reaction is this?

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