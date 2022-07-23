The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
Which of the following is an organic molecule?
a. H2O (water)
b. O2 (oxygen)
c. C18H29SO3
d. FeO (iron oxide)
e. F2C=CF2 (Teflon)
Classify the following as subunits of either a carbohydrate, lipid, protein, or nucleic acid.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. Thymine nucleotide
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO3 → H+ + NO⁻3
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
H2SO4 → 2H+ + SO42⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?