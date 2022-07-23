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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

Which of the following is an organic molecule?
a. H2O (water)
b. O2 (oxygen)
c. C18H29SO3
d. FeO (iron oxide)
e. F2C=CF2 (Teflon)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an organic molecule: Organic molecules primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often along with other elements such as oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and phosphorus. The presence of carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds is a key characteristic.
Examine each option to identify the presence of carbon and hydrogen atoms: - a. H₂O (water) contains hydrogen and oxygen but no carbon. - b. O₂ (oxygen) contains only oxygen atoms. - c. C₁₈H₂₉SO₃ contains carbon, hydrogen, sulfur, and oxygen. - d. FeO (iron oxide) contains iron and oxygen, no carbon or hydrogen. - e. F₂C=CF₂ (Teflon) contains carbon and fluorine but no hydrogen.
Determine which molecules have carbon-hydrogen bonds: - Option c has both carbon and hydrogen atoms, indicating it is an organic molecule. - Option e has carbon but no hydrogen, so it is considered an organofluorine compound but not a typical organic molecule with C-H bonds.
Conclude that the molecule with carbon-hydrogen bonds (option c) fits the definition of an organic molecule.
Summarize that identifying organic molecules involves checking for carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, which is the key criterion to distinguish organic from inorganic molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Organic Molecules

Organic molecules primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen, often along with oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, or other elements. They form the basis of life and include compounds like carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids. The presence of carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds is a key indicator of organic molecules.
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Inorganic Molecules

Inorganic molecules generally lack carbon-hydrogen bonds and include substances like water (H₂O), oxygen gas (O₂), and metal oxides (e.g., FeO). These molecules are often simpler and do not form the complex structures typical of organic compounds.
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Chemical Formula Interpretation

Understanding chemical formulas helps identify molecular composition. For example, C₁₈H₂₉SO₃ contains carbon and hydrogen, indicating an organic molecule, while formulas like FeO or O₂ lack carbon-hydrogen bonds. Recognizing elements and their bonding patterns is essential for classifying molecules.
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Related Practice
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b. What direction is the hydrolysis reaction (left to right or right to left)?

c. What direction is the dehydration synthesis reaction?

d. Circle the atoms involved in the formation of water.

e. Identify the peptide bond.

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a. <IMAGE>

b. <IMAGE>

c. <IMAGE>

d. Thymine nucleotide

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