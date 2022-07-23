The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
The best definition of ATP is that it is
a. A molecule stored for food use.
b. A molecule that supplies energy to do work.
c. A molecule stored for an energy reserve.
d. A molecule used as a source of phosphate.
The artificial sweetener aspartame, or NutraSweet®, is made by joining aspartic acid to methylated phenylalanine, as shown in the following.
a. What types of molecules are aspartic acid and phenylalanine?
b. What direction is the hydrolysis reaction (left to right or right to left)?
c. What direction is the dehydration synthesis reaction?
d. Circle the atoms involved in the formation of water.
e. Identify the peptide bond.
Classify the following as subunits of either a carbohydrate, lipid, protein, or nucleic acid.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. Thymine nucleotide
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO3 → H+ + NO⁻3
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Bacteria use the enzyme urease to obtain nitrogen in a form they can use from urea in the following reaction:
What purpose does the enzyme serve in this reaction? What type of reaction is this?
Classify the following types of chemical reactions.