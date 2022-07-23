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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.

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Step 1: Begin by drawing a simple lipid, which typically consists of a glycerol backbone attached to three fatty acid chains. Represent the glycerol as a three-carbon molecule, with each carbon connected to a fatty acid chain via an ester bond.
Step 2: To modify this simple lipid into a phospholipid, replace one of the fatty acid chains with a phosphate group. This means that instead of three fatty acids, the glycerol backbone will have two fatty acids and one phosphate group attached.
Step 3: Draw the phosphate group attached to the third carbon of the glycerol backbone. The phosphate group is often represented as a phosphorus atom bonded to four oxygen atoms, one of which connects to the glycerol.
Step 4: Optionally, add a polar head group attached to the phosphate group, such as choline, serine, or ethanolamine. This head group gives the phospholipid its amphipathic properties, with a hydrophilic (water-attracting) head and hydrophobic (water-repelling) tails.
Step 5: Label the hydrophobic fatty acid tails and the hydrophilic phosphate head group to emphasize the structural difference between a simple lipid (triacylglycerol) and a phospholipid.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of Simple Lipids

Simple lipids, such as triglycerides, consist of a glycerol backbone bonded to three fatty acid chains. These hydrophobic molecules serve primarily as energy storage and are nonpolar, lacking any charged groups.
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Phospholipid Composition

Phospholipids are modified lipids where one fatty acid in a triglyceride is replaced by a phosphate group linked to a polar head. This amphipathic structure has a hydrophilic (water-attracting) head and hydrophobic tails, essential for forming cell membranes.
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Modification from Simple Lipid to Phospholipid

To convert a simple lipid into a phospholipid, one fatty acid chain is removed and replaced with a phosphate group attached to an additional polar molecule. This modification imparts polarity, enabling the molecule to form bilayers critical for membrane structure.
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