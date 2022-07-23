What type of microorganism has a chitin cell wall, has DNA that is contained in a nucleus, and has ergosterol in its plasma membrane?
Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Structure of Simple Lipids
Phospholipid Composition
Modification from Simple Lipid to Phospholipid
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
HNO3 → H+ + NO⁻3
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
H2SO4 → 2H+ + SO42⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
MgSO4 → Mg2+ + SO42⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt
The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt