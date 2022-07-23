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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 8
Chapter 2, Problem 8

The following diagram shows the bacteriorhodopsin protein. Indicate the regions of primary, secondary, and tertiary structure. Does this protein have quaternary structure?
Ribbon diagram of bacteriorhodopsin protein highlighting its primary, secondary, and tertiary structures; quaternary structure absent.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of protein structure levels. The primary structure is the linear sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide chain, connected by peptide bonds.
Step 2: Identify the secondary structure elements in the diagram, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, which are formed by hydrogen bonding between the backbone atoms of the polypeptide chain.
Step 3: Locate the tertiary structure, which is the overall three-dimensional folding of the entire polypeptide chain, including interactions like hydrophobic interactions, ionic bonds, and disulfide bridges that stabilize the folded shape.
Step 4: Determine if the protein has quaternary structure by checking if multiple polypeptide chains (subunits) are assembled together to form a functional protein complex. If the diagram shows only one polypeptide chain, then quaternary structure is absent.
Step 5: Label each region on the diagram accordingly: mark the linear amino acid sequence as primary structure, highlight alpha helices or beta sheets as secondary structure, and outline the full 3D folded shape as tertiary structure. Conclude whether quaternary structure is present based on the number of polypeptide chains.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Primary Structure

The primary structure of a protein is its unique sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. This linear chain determines all higher levels of protein structure and ultimately its function.
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Secondary Structure

Secondary structure refers to local folding patterns within a protein, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms. These structures form the protein’s basic shape.
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Tertiary and Quaternary Structure

Tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, formed by interactions among side chains. Quaternary structure occurs when multiple polypeptide chains assemble into a functional protein complex. Bacteriorhodopsin typically has tertiary but not quaternary structure.
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