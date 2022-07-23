Textbook Question
What type of microorganism has a chitin cell wall, has DNA that is contained in a nucleus, and has ergosterol in its plasma membrane?
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What type of microorganism has a chitin cell wall, has DNA that is contained in a nucleus, and has ergosterol in its plasma membrane?
Draw a simple lipid, and show how it could be modified to a phospholipid.
Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
NaOH → Na⁺ + OH⁻
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt