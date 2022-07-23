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Ch. 2 - Chemical Principles
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 2 - Chemical PrinciplesProblem 10
Chapter 2, Problem 10

Classify each of the molecules on the left as an acid, base, or salt. The dissociation products of the molecules are shown to help you.
MgSO4 → Mg2+ + SO42
a. Acid
b. Base
c. Salt

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original molecule given: MgSO₄ (magnesium sulfate).
Look at the dissociation products: Mg²⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions.
Recall that acids release H⁺ ions in solution, bases release OH⁻ ions, and salts dissociate into cations and anions that are not H⁺ or OH⁻.
Since MgSO₄ dissociates into Mg²⁺ (a metal cation) and SO₄²⁻ (a sulfate anion), neither of which is H⁺ or OH⁻, this indicates it is a salt.
Therefore, classify MgSO₄ as a salt based on its dissociation into metal and non-metal ions without releasing H⁺ or OH⁻.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acids, Bases, and Salts Classification

Acids are substances that release H⁺ ions in solution, bases release OH⁻ ions, and salts are ionic compounds formed from the neutralization of an acid and a base. Understanding how a molecule dissociates into ions helps classify it as an acid, base, or salt.
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Ionic Dissociation in Aqueous Solutions

Ionic compounds dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. For example, MgSO₄ dissociates into Mg²⁺ and SO₄²⁻ ions. Recognizing these ions and their charges is essential to determine the nature of the original compound.
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Role of Cations and Anions in Classification

The identity of the dissociated ions determines if a compound is acidic, basic, or neutral. Metal cations like Mg²⁺ and polyatomic anions like SO₄²⁻ typically form salts, which are neutral compounds resulting from acid-base reactions.
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a. Acid

b. Base

c. Salt

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