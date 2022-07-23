Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
Which of the following is false about fimbriae?
a. They are composed of protein.
b. They may be used for attachment.
c. They are found on gram-negative cells.
d. They are composed of pilin.
e. They may be used for motility.
Answer the following questions using the diagrams provided, which represent cross sections of bacterial cell walls.
a. Which diagram represents a gram-positive bacterium? How can you tell?
b. Explain how the Gram stain works to distinguish these two types of cell walls.
c. Why does penicillin have no effect on most gram-negative cells?
d. How do essential molecules enter cells through each wall?
e. Which cell wall is toxic to humans?
Which of the following statements best describes what happens to a cell exposed to polymyxins that destroy phospholipids?
a. In an isotonic solution, nothing will happen.
b. In a hypotonic solution, the cell will lyse.
c. Water will move into the cell.
d. Intracellular contents will leak from the cell.
e. Any of the above might happen.
Use the following choices to answer the following question.
a. No change will result; the solution is isotonic.
b. Water will move into the cell.
c. Water will move out of the cell.
d. The cell will undergo osmotic lysis.
e. Sucrose will move into the cell from an area of higher concentration to one of lower concentration.
Which statement best describes what happens when a gram-positive bacterium is placed in an aqueous solution of lysozyme and 10% sucrose?
Why is an endospore called a resting structure? Of what advantage is an endospore to a bacterial cell?
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Glycocalyx—adherence
b. Pili—reproduction
c. Cell wall—toxin
d. Cell wall—protection
e. Plasma membrane—transport