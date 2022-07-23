How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?
How do salts and sugars preserve foods? Why are these considered physical rather than chemical methods of microbial control? Name one food that is preserved with sugar and one preserved with salt. How do you account for the occasional growth of Penicillium mold in jelly, which is 50% sucrose?
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Key Concepts
Osmotic Pressure and Microbial Preservation
Physical vs. Chemical Methods of Microbial Control
Microbial Growth in High Sugar or Salt Environments
A large hospital washes burn patients in a stainless steel tub. After each patient, the tub is cleaned with a quat. It was noticed that 14 of 20 burn patients acquired Pseudomonas infections after being bathed. Provide an explanation for this high rate of infection.
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Which disinfectant is the most effective?
Which of the following is not a characteristic of quaternary ammonium compounds?
a. Bactericidal against gram-positive bacteria
b. Sporicidal
c. Amebicidal
d. Fungicidal
e. Kills enveloped viruses
The use-dilution values for two disinfectants tested under the same conditions are as follows:
Disinfectant A—1:2
Disinfectant B—1:10,000.
If both disinfectants are designed for the same purpose, which would you select?
Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?
a. A,B,C, and D
b. A,C, and D
c. A only
d. B only
e. None of the above