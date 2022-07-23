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Ch. 7 - The Control of Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 7 - The Control of Microbial GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 7, Problem 6

Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.
G = growth, NG = no growth
Table showing bacterial growth results for four disinfectants at various dilutions; NG indicates no growth, G indicates growth.
Which disinfectant is the most effective?

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1
Identify the criteria for effectiveness in the context of the dilution test. Typically, the most effective disinfectant is the one that prevents bacterial growth (NG) at the highest dilution (lowest concentration).
Examine the data table or image provided, focusing on the dilution levels for each disinfectant and noting where growth (G) or no growth (NG) occurs.
For each disinfectant, find the highest dilution factor at which no growth (NG) is observed. This indicates the lowest concentration needed to inhibit Salmonella Choleraesuis.
Compare these highest effective dilutions across all four disinfectants to determine which one inhibits growth at the greatest dilution (i.e., is effective at the lowest concentration).
Conclude that the disinfectant with the highest dilution showing no growth is the most effective against Salmonella Choleraesuis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Use-Dilution Test

A use-dilution test measures the effectiveness of disinfectants by exposing bacteria to different disinfectant concentrations and then checking for bacterial growth. It helps determine which disinfectant can inhibit or kill the bacteria at practical usage levels.
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Bacterial Growth Indicators (G vs NG)

In microbiology tests, 'G' indicates bacterial growth, meaning the disinfectant failed to kill or inhibit the bacteria, while 'NG' means no growth, showing effective bacterial control. These indicators help compare disinfectant efficacy.
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Disinfectant Efficacy Against Salmonella Choleraesuis

Effectiveness of disinfectants varies depending on the target organism. Salmonella Choleraesuis is a pathogenic bacterium, so the most effective disinfectant is the one that consistently prevents its growth, ensuring safety and infection control.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?

a. Organic acids

b. Alcohols

c. Aldehydes

d. Heavy metals

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

How do salts and sugars preserve foods? Why are these considered physical rather than chemical methods of microbial control? Name one food that is preserved with sugar and one preserved with salt. How do you account for the occasional growth of Penicillium mold in jelly, which is 50% sucrose?

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Textbook Question

The antimicrobial effect of gamma radiation is due to:(a) ________.

The antimicrobial effect of ultraviolet radiation is due to: (b) ________.

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Textbook Question

How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?

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Textbook Question

A bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time x, an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.

G = growth, NG = no growth

Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?

a. A,B,C, and D

b. A,C, and D

c. A only

d. B only

e. None of the above

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