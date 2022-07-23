Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - The Control of Microbial Growth
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 7 - The Control of Microbial GrowthProblem 6
Chapter 7, Problem 6

How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equivalent treatments: these are different sterilization or pasteurization methods that achieve the same level of microbial control or kill rate, but use different combinations of temperature and time.
Examine autoclaving: it uses high-pressure saturated steam at around 121°C for about 15-20 minutes to achieve sterilization by denaturing proteins and destroying microorganisms effectively.
Look at hot air sterilization: this method uses dry heat at higher temperatures (usually around 160-170°C) for a longer time (1-2 hours) to achieve the same microbial kill as autoclaving, relying on oxidation and protein denaturation.
Consider ultra-high-temperature (UHT) pasteurization: it uses very high temperatures (135-150°C) for a very short time (a few seconds) to sterilize liquids like milk, achieving microbial kill equivalent to longer, lower-temperature treatments.
Compare these methods to see how different combinations of temperature and time can be adjusted to produce equivalent microbial kill effects, illustrating the principle of equivalent treatments in sterilization and pasteurization.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equivalent Treatments in Microbial Control

Equivalent treatments refer to different sterilization or pasteurization methods that achieve the same level of microbial inactivation despite varying conditions like time and temperature. This concept helps compare processes by their effectiveness rather than their specific parameters.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:56
Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth

Autoclaving and Hot Air Sterilization

Autoclaving uses pressurized steam at high temperatures to rapidly kill microbes, while hot air sterilization relies on dry heat over longer periods. Both methods sterilize materials but differ in mechanisms and time-temperature combinations, illustrating how different treatments can be equivalent in microbial kill.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth

Ultra-High-Temperature (UHT) Pasteurization

UHT pasteurization involves heating liquids to very high temperatures for a few seconds to kill pathogens and spores without compromising quality. It exemplifies equivalent treatment by achieving sterilization quickly, contrasting with longer, lower-temperature methods like traditional pasteurization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:42
Moist Heat:Pasteurization
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is used to control microbial growth in foods?

a. Organic acids

b. Alcohols

c. Aldehydes

d. Heavy metals

e. All of the above

1068
views
Textbook Question

How do salts and sugars preserve foods? Why are these considered physical rather than chemical methods of microbial control? Name one food that is preserved with sugar and one preserved with salt. How do you account for the occasional growth of Penicillium mold in jelly, which is 50% sucrose?

1351
views
Textbook Question

A bacterial culture was in log phase in the following figure. At time x, an antibacterial compound was added to the culture. Draw the lines indicating the addition of a bactericidal compound and a bacteriostatic compound. Explain why the viable count does not immediately drop to zero at x.

1470
views
Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.

G = growth, NG = no growth

Which disinfectant is the most effective?

916
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a characteristic of quaternary ammonium compounds?

a. Bactericidal against gram-positive bacteria

b. Sporicidal

c. Amebicidal

d. Fungicidal

e. Kills enveloped viruses

1032
views
Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6 and 7. The data were obtained from a use-dilution test comparing four disinfectants against Salmonella Choleraesuis.

G = growth, NG = no growth

Which disinfectant(s) is (are) bactericidal?

a. A,B,C, and D

b. A,C, and D

c. A only

d. B only

e. None of the above

682
views