Textbook Question
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
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Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation
Identify and mark each of the following on the portion of DNA undergoing replication: replication fork, DNA polymerase, RNA primer, parent strands, leading strand, lagging strand, the direction of replication on each strand, and the 5′ end of each strand.
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient cell by a bacteriophage.
a. Conjugation
b. Transcription
c. Transduction
d. Transformation
e. Translation