Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
The following is a code for a strand of DNA.
a. Using the genetic code provided in Figure 8.8, fill in the blanks to complete the segment of DNA shown.
b. Fill in the blanks to complete the sequence of amino acids coded for by this strand of DNA.
c. Write the code for the complementary strand of DNA completed in part (a).
d. What would be the effect if C were substituted for T at base 10?
e. What would be the effect if A were substituted for G at base 11?
f. What would be the effect if G were substituted for T at base 14?
g. What would be the effect if C were inserted between bases 9 and 10?
h. How would UV radiation affect this strand of DNA?
i. Identify a nonsense sequence in this strand of DNA.
Use the following choices to answer the question:
a. Catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. Induction
d. Repression
e. Translation
The mechanism by which lactose controls the lac operon.
Which sequence is the best target for damage by UV radiation: AGGCAA, CTTTGA, or GUAAAU? Why aren’t all bacteria killed when they are exposed to sunlight?
Suppose you inoculate three flasks of minimal salts broth with E. coli. Flask A contains glucose. Flask B contains glucose and lactose. Flask C contains lactose. After a few hours of incubation, you test the flasks for the presence of ß-galactosidase. Which flask(s) do you predict will have this enzyme?
a. A
b. B
c. C
d. A and B
e. B and C
Plasmids differ from transposons in that plasmids
a. become inserted into chromosomes.
b. are self-replicated outside the chromosome.
c. move from chromosome to chromosome.
d. carry genes for antibiotic resistance.
e. none of the above