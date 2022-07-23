Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You have a small gene that you want replicated by PCR. You add fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides to the PCR thermal cycler. After three replication cycles, what percentage of the DNA single strands will fluoresce?
a. 0%
b. 12.5%
c. 50%
d. 87.5%
e. 100%
A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
Identify and mark each of the following in making cDNA: transcription, RNA processing, reverse transcription, DNA polymerase, cDNA.
If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be
a. insertion of a plasmid.
b. transformation.
c. transduction.
d. PCR.
e. Southern blotting.
List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.