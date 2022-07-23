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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 8
Chapter 9, Problem 8

A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector

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1
Understand the key terms provided: 'antisense', 'clone', 'library', 'Southern blot', and 'vector'. Each term has a specific meaning in molecular biology and microbiology.
Focus on the phrase 'A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.' This implies multiple cells that all contain the same plasmid, which is a circular DNA molecule used in cloning.
Recall that a 'clone' in microbiology refers to a group of genetically identical cells derived from a single ancestor cell, often carrying the same plasmid.
Match the statement to the term that best fits the description of identical cells carrying the same plasmid, which is 'clone'.
Confirm that other options do not fit: 'antisense' relates to RNA sequences, 'library' is a collection of DNA fragments, 'Southern blot' is a DNA detection method, and 'vector' is the DNA molecule used to carry foreign DNA but not the population of cells itself.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clone

A clone refers to a population of genetically identical cells derived from a single ancestor cell, often carrying the same plasmid or DNA sequence. In molecular biology, cloning is used to amplify a specific DNA fragment within host cells.
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Introduction to DNA Cloning

Plasmid

A plasmid is a small, circular DNA molecule independent of chromosomal DNA, commonly found in bacteria. It can replicate autonomously and is often used as a vector to carry foreign genes into host cells for cloning or expression.
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F Plasmids

Vector

A vector is a DNA molecule, such as a plasmid or virus, used to transfer genetic material into a host cell. Vectors contain necessary elements for replication and selection, enabling the propagation and expression of inserted genes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

Describe an rDNA experiment in two or three sentences. Use the following terms: intron, exon, DNA, mRNA, cDNA, RNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase.

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Textbook Question

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

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Textbook Question

List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.

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Textbook Question

How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

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