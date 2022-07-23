Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 7
Chapter 9, Problem 7

List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that rDNA (recombinant DNA) technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations that are useful in medicine and agriculture.
In medicine, one common use of rDNA is the production of human insulin by inserting the human insulin gene into bacteria, which then produce insulin for diabetic patients.
Another medical application is the development of vaccines, such as the hepatitis B vaccine, where rDNA technology is used to produce viral proteins that stimulate immunity without causing disease.
In agriculture, rDNA is used to create genetically modified crops that are resistant to pests or herbicides, such as Bt corn, which contains a gene from Bacillus thuringiensis that produces a natural insecticide.
Another agricultural use is the development of crops with improved nutritional content, like Golden Rice, which has been engineered to produce beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Recombinant DNA Technology

Recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. This technique allows scientists to manipulate genes for various applications, such as producing proteins or modifying organisms, by inserting specific DNA sequences into host cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Map of DNA-Based Technology Lesson

Applications of rDNA in Medicine

In medicine, rDNA is used to produce important therapeutic proteins like insulin and human growth hormone. It also enables the development of vaccines and gene therapy, improving disease treatment and prevention by targeting genetic causes or producing safer, more effective medicines.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine

Applications of rDNA in Agriculture

In agriculture, rDNA technology is used to create genetically modified crops with desirable traits such as pest resistance, herbicide tolerance, and improved nutritional content. This enhances crop yield, reduces chemical use, and helps address food security challenges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

837
views
Textbook Question

Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

798
views
Textbook Question

You have a small gene that you want replicated by PCR. You add fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides to the PCR thermal cycler. After three replication cycles, what percentage of the DNA single strands will fluoresce?

a. 0%

b. 12.5%

c. 50%

d. 87.5%

e. 100%

1477
views
Textbook Question

Describe an rDNA experiment in two or three sentences. Use the following terms: intron, exon, DNA, mRNA, cDNA, RNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase.

1314
views
Textbook Question

A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

752
views
Textbook Question

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

1355
views