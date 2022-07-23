Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You have a small gene that you want replicated by PCR. You add fluorescent dye-labeled nucleotides to the PCR thermal cycler. After three replication cycles, what percentage of the DNA single strands will fluoresce?
a. 0%
b. 12.5%
c. 50%
d. 87.5%
e. 100%
Describe an rDNA experiment in two or three sentences. Use the following terms: intron, exon, DNA, mRNA, cDNA, RNA polymerase, reverse transcriptase.
A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?