Textbook Question
Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
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Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?
How does RNAi “silence” a gene?
This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.