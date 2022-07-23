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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 10
Chapter 9, Problem 10

Match the following choices to the statement provided below.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector


DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.

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1
Understand the key terms provided: antisense, clone, library, Southern blot, and vector, as they relate to molecular biology and microbiology techniques.
Recall that 'antisense' DNA is a strand complementary to the mRNA sequence, meaning it can hybridize or bind specifically to mRNA through base pairing.
Recognize that the question asks for the type of DNA that hybridizes with mRNA, which implies a complementary sequence to the mRNA.
Eliminate other options: 'clone' refers to a copy of DNA, 'library' is a collection of DNA fragments, 'Southern blot' is a technique for detecting DNA, and 'vector' is a DNA molecule used to carry foreign genetic material.
Conclude that the correct match for DNA that hybridizes with mRNA is 'antisense' DNA, as it is complementary and can base-pair with mRNA.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antisense DNA

Antisense DNA refers to a strand of DNA that is complementary to the mRNA sequence. It can hybridize or bind specifically to mRNA, blocking its translation into protein. This property is used in molecular biology to regulate gene expression or detect specific RNA sequences.
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DNA Polymerases

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process where two complementary nucleic acid strands, such as DNA and RNA, bind to form a double-stranded molecule. This principle is fundamental in techniques like Southern blotting and antisense technology to identify or regulate specific sequences.
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Overview of Transcription

mRNA (Messenger RNA)

mRNA is the RNA molecule transcribed from DNA that carries the genetic code to ribosomes for protein synthesis. Understanding mRNA's sequence and function is essential for studying gene expression and for techniques that involve complementary DNA or RNA binding.
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2) RNA Splicing Creates Mature mRNA
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

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Textbook Question

How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

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Textbook Question

This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.

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