How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

Textbook Question
Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
837
views
Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?
Match the following choices to the statement provided below.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.
This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.