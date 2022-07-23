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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

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1
Understand that RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process where RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by neutralizing targeted mRNA molecules.
Recognize that RNAi involves small RNA molecules, such as small interfering RNA (siRNA) or microRNA (miRNA), which are complementary to the mRNA of the gene to be silenced.
Learn that these small RNA molecules are incorporated into a protein complex called the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC).
Know that the RISC uses the small RNA as a guide to bind to the complementary mRNA, leading to either cleavage and degradation of the mRNA or inhibition of its translation.
Conclude that by degrading or blocking the mRNA, RNAi effectively prevents the production of the protein encoded by the gene, thereby 'silencing' the gene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Interference (RNAi) Mechanism

RNAi is a biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by targeting specific mRNA molecules for degradation or translational repression, effectively reducing or silencing the production of the corresponding protein.
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1) RNA Processing

Role of Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) and MicroRNA (miRNA)

siRNAs and miRNAs are short RNA sequences that guide the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC) to complementary mRNA targets, enabling the complex to cleave or block translation of the mRNA, thus preventing gene expression.
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Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

Gene Silencing via mRNA Degradation or Translational Repression

Once the RISC complex binds to the target mRNA, it either cleaves the mRNA, leading to its degradation, or blocks its translation, both of which prevent the mRNA from producing its protein, resulting in gene silencing.
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Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statement provided below.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector


DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.

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Textbook Question

This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.

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