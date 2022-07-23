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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 8
Chapter 9, Problem 8

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

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Understand that the Ti plasmid is used as a vector to transfer genes into plant cells, allowing for genetic modification.
Recognize that the tetracycline resistance (tet) gene is commonly used as a selectable marker in genetic engineering.
The purpose of the tet gene is to allow researchers to identify and select only those plant cells that have successfully incorporated the Ti plasmid with the desired gene.
This selection is done by growing the transformed cells on a medium containing tetracycline; only cells with the tet gene will survive.
Thus, the tet gene helps distinguish transformed cells from non-transformed ones, ensuring that further analysis or cultivation is done on genetically modified plants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ti Plasmid and Genetic Engineering

The Ti plasmid is a natural vector from Agrobacterium tumefaciens used to transfer genes into plants. It enables the insertion of desired genes, such as saltwater tolerance, into the plant genome, facilitating genetic modification for improved traits.
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Selectable Marker Genes

Selectable marker genes, like tetracycline resistance (tet), are added to plasmids to identify and select successfully transformed cells. Only cells that incorporate the plasmid survive in the presence of the antibiotic, allowing researchers to isolate genetically modified plants.
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Selective Media

Antibiotic Resistance in Molecular Cloning

Antibiotic resistance genes provide a survival advantage under antibiotic exposure, serving as a tool to confirm gene insertion. In this case, the tet gene allows researchers to apply tetracycline to kill non-transformed cells, ensuring only those with the plasmid grow.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

Pieces of human DNA stored in yeast cells.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statement provided below.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector


DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.

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Textbook Question

List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.

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Textbook Question

How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

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