Textbook Question
A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
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A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?
Match the following choices to the statement provided below.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector
DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.
List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.
How does RNAi “silence” a gene?
This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.