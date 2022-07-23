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Ch. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA Technology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 9 - Biotechnology & DNA TechnologyProblem 9
Chapter 9, Problem 9

Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
a. Antisense
b. Clone
c. Library
d. Southern blot
e. Vector

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1
Identify the key concept in the statement: 'Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.' This refers to a DNA molecule that can replicate independently and is used to carry genetic material between organisms.
Recall the definitions of the given options:
a. antisense - a strand of nucleic acid complementary to a messenger RNA (mRNA) strand, used to block gene expression.
b. clone - a genetically identical copy of a DNA fragment or organism.
c. library - a collection of DNA fragments cloned into vectors, representing the genome or transcriptome of an organism.
d. Southern blot - a laboratory method used to detect specific DNA sequences in DNA samples.
e. vector - a DNA molecule used as a vehicle to transfer foreign genetic material into another cell, typically self-replicating.
Match the statement to the correct term: since the statement describes self-replicating DNA used to transmit genes, the correct match is the term that defines such a DNA molecule, which is a 'vector'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector

A vector is a self-replicating DNA molecule used to transfer genetic material between organisms. Common vectors include plasmids and viruses, which facilitate gene cloning and expression in host cells.
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Cloning with Recombinant DNA

Cloning

Cloning involves creating identical copies of a DNA fragment or organism. In molecular biology, it refers to inserting a DNA fragment into a vector to produce multiple copies within a host.
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Introduction to DNA Cloning

Gene Library

A gene library is a collection of DNA fragments cloned into vectors, representing the entire genome or specific genes of an organism. It allows researchers to isolate and study individual genes.
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Horizontal Gene Transfer
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A population of cells carrying a desired plasmid.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector

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Textbook Question

You are attempting to insert a gene for saltwater tolerance into a plant by using the Ti plasmid. In addition to the desired gene, you add a gene for tetracycline resistance (tet) to the plasmid. What is the purpose of the tet gene?

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Textbook Question

Match the following choices to the statement provided below.

a. Antisense

b. Clone

c. Library

d. Southern blot

e. Vector


DNA that hybridizes with mRNA.

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List at least two examples of the use of rDNA in medicine and in agriculture.

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How does RNAi “silence” a gene?

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Textbook Question

This virus family, normally associated with AIDS, may be useful for gene therapy.

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