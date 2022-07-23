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Ch. 3 - Observing Microorganisms Through a Microscope
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 3 - Observing Microorganisms Through a MicroscopeProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Fill in the following blanks.
a. 1 μm = ______ m
b. 1= _______ 10⁻⁹ m
c. 1 μm = ______ nm

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the metric prefixes involved: 'μm' stands for micrometer, which is 10⁻⁶ meters, and 'nm' stands for nanometer, which is 10⁻⁹ meters.
For part (a), convert 1 micrometer (μm) to meters (m) using the definition: 1 μm = 1 × 10⁻⁶ m.
For part (b), recognize that the blank is asking for the number that equals 1 in terms of 10⁻⁹ meters, which corresponds to 1 nanometer (nm). So, 1 nm = 1 × 10⁻⁹ m.
For part (c), convert 1 micrometer (μm) to nanometers (nm) by using the relationship between meters and nanometers: since 1 nm = 10⁻⁹ m and 1 μm = 10⁻⁶ m, calculate how many nanometers are in 1 micrometer by dividing 10⁻⁶ m by 10⁻⁹ m.
Express the final answers clearly by substituting the numerical values into the blanks, ensuring the units are consistent and correctly represented.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Unit Prefixes

Metric prefixes denote specific powers of ten used to express measurements. For example, 'micro-' (μ) means 10⁻⁶, and 'nano-' (n) means 10⁻⁹. Understanding these prefixes helps convert between units like meters, micrometers, and nanometers.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another using multiplication or division by powers of ten. This is essential in microbiology to express sizes of microorganisms accurately, such as converting micrometers to meters or nanometers.
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Scientific Notation

Scientific notation expresses very large or small numbers compactly using powers of ten. It simplifies calculations and comparisons in microbiology, especially when dealing with microscopic scales like 10⁻⁶ m or 10⁻⁹ m.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume you stain Bacillus by applying malachite green with heat and then counterstain with safranin. Through the microscope, the green structures are

a. Cell walls

b. Capsules

c. Endospores

d. Flagella

e. Impossible to identify

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Textbook Question

Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with:

a. Darkfield microscopy

b. Fluorescence microscopy

c. Transmission electron microscopy

d. Confocal microscopy

e. Phase-contrast microscopy

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Textbook Question

Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?

a. A stained bacterial smear

b. Unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed

c. Unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail

d. A sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light

e. Intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long

f. Unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color

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