Assume you stain Bacillus by applying malachite green with heat and then counterstain with safranin. Through the microscope, the green structures are
a. Cell walls
b. Capsules
c. Endospores
d. Flagella
e. Impossible to identify
Assume you stain Bacillus by applying malachite green with heat and then counterstain with safranin. Through the microscope, the green structures are
a. Cell walls
b. Capsules
c. Endospores
d. Flagella
e. Impossible to identify
Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with:
a. Darkfield microscopy
b. Fluorescence microscopy
c. Transmission electron microscopy
d. Confocal microscopy
e. Phase-contrast microscopy
Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?
a. A stained bacterial smear
b. Unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed
c. Unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail
d. A sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light
e. Intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long
f. Unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color