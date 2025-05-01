Create your own flashcards in seconds
From your notes, a topic, or scratch—your choice
Popular flashcards of the week
Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
999 Decks
- Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage definitions10. Addition Reactions14 Terms
- Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage quiz10. Addition Reactions15 Terms
- Alkyne Hydrohalogenation definitions10. Addition Reactions15 Terms
- Alkyne Hydrohalogenation quiz10. Addition Reactions15 Terms
- Alkyne Halogenation definitions10. Addition Reactions12 Terms
- Alkyne Halogenation quiz10. Addition Reactions15 Terms
- Alkyne Hydration definitions10. Addition Reactions14 Terms
- Alkyne Hydration quiz10. Addition Reactions15 Terms
- Alkyne Hydroboration definitions10. Addition Reactions14 Terms