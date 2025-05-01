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- Leaving Group Conversions Summary quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Williamson Ether Synthesis quiz #112. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols10 Terms
- Williamson Ether Synthesis definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols13 Terms
- Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Making Ethers - Alkoxymercuration quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols13 Terms
- Making Ethers - Alcohol Condensation quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Making Ethers - Acid-Catalyzed Alkoxylation quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms