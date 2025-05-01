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- Alcohol Synthesis definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Alcohol Synthesis quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3 definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - SOCl2 and PBr3 quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols14 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Leaving Group Conversions Summary definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms