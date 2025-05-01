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- Ionization of Aromatics definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Ionization of Aromatics quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution quiz #119. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Benzene Reactions quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Benzene Reactions quiz #119. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond10 Terms
- Benzene Reactions definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Halogenation Mechanism definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Halogenation Mechanism quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms