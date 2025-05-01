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- EAS:Nitration Mechanism definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Nitration Mechanism quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Alkylation Mechanism quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Friedel-Crafts Acylation Mechanism quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Any Carbocation Mechanism quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Electron Withdrawing Groups definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms