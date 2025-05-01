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- Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Blocking Groups - Sulfonic Acid quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond9 Terms
- EAS:Synergistic and Competitive Groups definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Side-Chain Halogenation definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond14 Terms
- Side-Chain Halogenation quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Side-Chain Oxidation definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond13 Terms
- Side-Chain Oxidation quiz19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms
- Reactions at Benzylic Positions definitions19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond15 Terms